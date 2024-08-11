Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

