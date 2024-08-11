Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

