Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Grab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Grab by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 124,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.24 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

