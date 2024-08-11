Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

