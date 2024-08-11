Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

