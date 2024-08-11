Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,494 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Appian by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,255,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,816,012.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,255,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,816,012.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,606,568 shares of company stock worth $52,961,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Appian

Appian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APPN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.47. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.