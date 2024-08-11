Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 24,292 shares.The stock last traded at $48.53 and had previously closed at $48.62.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.