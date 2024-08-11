Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 24,292 shares.The stock last traded at $48.53 and had previously closed at $48.62.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,201,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,489,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

