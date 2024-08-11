Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

