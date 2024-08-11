ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.71. 704,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 910,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $922.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,108 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProFrac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

