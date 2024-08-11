PROS (NYSE:PRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.24

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 76871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

PROS Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

