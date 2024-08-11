Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Prothena has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

