Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Proton Motor Power Systems shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 121,180 shares.

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.71.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

