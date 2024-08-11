Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares.
Providence Resources Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Providence Resources Company Profile
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
