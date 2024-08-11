Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.42), reports.
Q32 Bio Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of QTTB stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Q32 Bio has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.35.
Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTTB. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth about $6,306,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QTTB
About Q32 Bio
Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Q32 Bio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.