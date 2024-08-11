QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,566 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.3 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

