QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,046 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

