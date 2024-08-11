QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $569.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day moving average of $531.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

