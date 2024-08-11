QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 847 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $199.77 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

