QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 225.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $75,620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AGR opened at $35.86 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

