QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Progressive by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.18.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

