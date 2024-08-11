QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 291.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,196 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $148,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NatWest Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 113,759 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

