QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,223 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

