QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,311 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,057,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

