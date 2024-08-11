QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.4% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 85,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

