QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,554 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,415,000 after buying an additional 11,865,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 12,018.4% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Haleon by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.