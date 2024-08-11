QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $262.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average of $258.53. The company has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

