QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 251 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $207.13 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

