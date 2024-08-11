QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,198 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

VTR opened at $59.37 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -312.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.37%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,786,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

