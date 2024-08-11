QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,451 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

