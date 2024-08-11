QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,727 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ovintiv by 4.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.0 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.