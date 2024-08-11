QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 381 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,314,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $283.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.