QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

