QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Assurant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $177.39 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.66.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

