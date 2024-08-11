QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

