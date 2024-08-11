QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 8,542.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.