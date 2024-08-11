QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock worth $17,720,941. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

IT stock opened at $480.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.36 and a 200-day moving average of $455.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

