QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

