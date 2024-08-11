QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,516,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 569,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 135,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Innoviva by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 185,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

