QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

