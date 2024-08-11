QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

