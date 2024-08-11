QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $120.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

