QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

