QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,026,000 after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $350.83 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

