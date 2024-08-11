QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 53.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $228.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.49 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.15.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

