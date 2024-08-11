QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 261,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $126.39 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.