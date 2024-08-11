QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

