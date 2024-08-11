QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

