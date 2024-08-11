QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

