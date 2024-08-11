QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Employers by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 295,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

