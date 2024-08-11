QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.94 and a 12 month high of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

